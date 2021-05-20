State champion Trenton softball team given warm welcome home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The state champion Trenton softball team made their triumphant return home on Thursday

The team was greeted by residents as they rolled back into Trenton. The team beat Jay High School, 5-4, to claim the school’s second state title in three years.

Trenton’s record is 57-1 over the past three seasons.

