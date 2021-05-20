Advertisement

State champion Trenton softball team given warm welcome home

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The state champion Trenton softball team made their triumphant return home on Thursday

The team was greeted by residents as they rolled back into Trenton. The team beat Jay High School, 5-4, to claim the school’s second state title in three years.

Trenton’s record is 57-1 over the past three seasons.

TRENDING STORY: Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

Latest News

Two of Marion County’s leaders in law enforcement Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Marion...
Two leaders in Marion County raise money for adult literacy
Marion County Literacy Council holding fundraiser to raise money for adult literacy.
Ocala Police Chief and Marion County Sheriff have a friendly competition in this year’s Kiss the Horse fundraiser for adult literacy
juneteenth
The push to recognize “Juneteenth” as official state holiday continues
The push to recognize Juneteenth as official state holiday continues
Motel fire in Lawtey
“It’s disturbing to me”: Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate arson at motel on US 301