Teneeshia Marshall’s terms of resignation approved by Gainesville city commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners approved a motion accepting the terms outlined in Teneeshia Marshall’s resignation as the director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The motion includes appointing Sylvia Warren to fill Marshall’s role as interim director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion until a permanent director is hired.

Community engagement process for hiring the new director is included in the motion.

Marshall will get 20 weeks of her base salary as a part of severance.

Callers and speakers in the meeting were upset and advocated for Marshall to stay.

The vote was six to one.

David Arreola was the only commissioner voting against the motion.

