Advertisement

Teneeshia Marshall’s terms of resignation approved by Gainesville city commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners approved a motion accepting the terms outlined in Teneeshia Marshall’s resignation as the director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The motion includes appointing Sylvia Warren to fill Marshall’s role as interim director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion until a permanent director is hired.

Community engagement process for hiring the new director is included in the motion.

Marshall will get 20 weeks of her base salary as a part of severance.

Callers and speakers in the meeting were upset and advocated for Marshall to stay.

The vote was six to one.

David Arreola was the only commissioner voting against the motion.

RELATED STORY: TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

Latest News

Crash
Developing: SUV and dump truck crash blocks Gainesville roadway
Two of Marion County’s leaders in law enforcement Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Marion...
Two leaders in Marion County raise money for adult literacy
Marion County Literacy Council holding fundraiser to raise money for adult literacy.
Ocala Police Chief and Marion County Sheriff have a friendly competition in this year’s Kiss the Horse fundraiser for adult literacy
juneteenth
The push to recognize “Juneteenth” as official state holiday continues