The push to recognize “Juneteenth” as official state holiday continues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - On this day 156 years ago, the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud in Florida’s capital city, officially ending slavery in the state.

Each year the day is recognized for its historical significance to the state, but an effort to make it a legal state holiday failed to cross the finish line this year.

It was June 19th that lawmakers attempted to make a paid state holiday.

“Juneteenth commemorates the traditional observance of the end of slavery in the United States, when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached African Americans living in Galveston, Texas,” said State Senator Randolph Bracy while presenting the bill in a March committee meeting.

While the Juneteenth holiday is recognized in 46 states, in Florida there was push back from historians, who argued Juneteenth has nothing to do with the Sunshine State.

“Texas didn’t jump up and down to say, wow let’s celebrate with Florida. So why should Florida jump up and down and celebrate with Texas?” said Sgt. Major Jarvis V. Rosier with the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the US Colored Troops Living History Association.

TRENDING STORY: Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

As the bill progressed, Juneteenth was changed to a legal holiday, instead of a paid holiday, and May 20th, Florida’s Emancipation Day, was also added into the bill as a separate state holiday.

But the legislation never crossed the finish line, dying in messages between the chambers in the waning days of the session.

Senator Bracy told us he feels better about the legislation’s chances next year.

“Now that the Legislature has seen and heard about Emancipation Day, Juneteenth, I think we’ll have a much better chance of passing it through the House,” said Bracy.

So while neither May 20th nor Juneteenth may be legal holidays here in Florida for now, the historical significance of May 20th continues to draw Floridians together to commemorate the end of a dark chapter in the state’s history.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.