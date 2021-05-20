Trenton softball team takes down Jay, 5-4, to win State 1A Championship

CLERMONT, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers survived the close class 1A state championship game on Wednesday, beating the Jay Royals, 5-4, to win their second state championship in the last three years. Previously, the Tigers took the title in 2019.

Keeli Zingaro hammered a three-run homer in the the bottom of the fifth inning to lead over the Royals, 4-0.

Jay wasn’t going out without a fight, hitting two homers themselves to tie the game at four in the top of the sixth inning.

However, the Tigers pulled through with the victory after scoring off an error to win the game, 5-4.

Darian Ingram shined on the mound, tossing a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Trenton has only lost one game in the last three years, improving to 57-1.

