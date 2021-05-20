Advertisement

Trenton softball team takes down Jay, 5-4, to win State 1A Championship

Tigers finish season 20-1 and improve to 57-1 in the last three years
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers survived the close class 1A state championship game on Wednesday, beating the Jay Royals, 5-4, to win their second state championship in the last three years. Previously, the Tigers took the title in 2019.

Keeli Zingaro hammered a three-run homer in the the bottom of the fifth inning to lead over the Royals, 4-0.

Jay wasn’t going out without a fight, hitting two homers themselves to tie the game at four in the top of the sixth inning.

However, the Tigers pulled through with the victory after scoring off an error to win the game, 5-4.

Darian Ingram shined on the mound, tossing a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Trenton has only lost one game in the last three years, improving to 57-1.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Businesses are offering incentives for new hires
Worker shortage inspires NCFL businesses to offer incentives for new hires

Latest News

North Marion H.S., Wed.
North Marion advances to state 4A baseball semis
Tiger hit home run in final high school at-bat
Scholar Athlete Drew Leinenbach
Tigers 57-1 over the last three years
Trenton softball wins state title
Fabian's blast carries NMHS
North Marion moves on to state semis
Newberry takes down Hamilton County for title game berth
Newberry baseball reaches title gme