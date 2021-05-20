TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year (Male): Drew Leinenbach, Dunnellon

DUNNELLONk, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 is pleased to present this year’s best of the best and select one male and one female Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year. This year’s boy honoree is Drew Leinenbach, baseball player at Dunnellon.

As a senior, Leinenbach batted .327 for the Tigers and hit a home run in his final high school at-bat. Academically, he stood out as well, with a 4.21 GPA.

The Dunnellon product has committed to play baseball at The University of North Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.