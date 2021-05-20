Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year (Male): Drew Leinenbach, Dunnellon

Tigers pitcher / outfielder shined on the diamond and in the classroom
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLONk, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 is pleased to present this year’s best of the best and select one male and one female Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year. This year’s boy honoree is Drew Leinenbach, baseball player at Dunnellon.

As a senior, Leinenbach batted .327 for the Tigers and hit a home run in his final high school at-bat. Academically, he stood out as well, with a 4.21 GPA.

The Dunnellon product has committed to play baseball at The University of North Florida.

