A wildfire in Marion County forces multiple homes to evacuate

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several homes are being evacuated due to a wildfire.

The Florida Forest Service and Marion County fire rescue have multiple units on scene.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated families from more than two dozen homes in the area.

Firefighters say it started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Highlands area of Dunnellon.

Authorities reported the fire to be 100 acres and growing.

Three structures have been damaged.

25 structures are currently threatened, and deputies are in the processes evacuating 25 families.

So far none have been destroyed.

Helicopters are on scene now working to organize bucket drops.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will bring you an update tonight at 11.

