Advertisement

A wildfire in Marion County forces multiple homes to evacuate

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several homes are being evacuated due to a wildfire.

The Florida Forest Service and Marion County fire rescue have multiple units on scene.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated families from more than two dozen homes in the area.

Firefighters say it started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Highlands area of Dunnellon.

Authorities reported the fire to be 100 acres and growing.

Three structures have been damaged.

25 structures are currently threatened, and deputies are in the processes evacuating 25 families.

So far none have been destroyed.

Helicopters are on scene now working to organize bucket drops.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will bring you an update tonight at 11.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida study uncovers equity disparity within Type 1 diabetes community

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but...
Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala

Latest News

Wildfire in Marion County causes several families to evacuate.
A wildfire in Marion County causes several homes to evacuate
Weekend Planner: 5/21/2021
Weekend Planner: 5/21/2021
chef pam bedford
Eastside High School chef named finalist for national award
Lawmakers proposed allowing fantasy league betting on pro teams
Senator Worries New Gaming Commission Could Target Fantasy Sports