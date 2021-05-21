Advertisement

An Alachua County man is in jail, charged with sexually battering a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is in custody for sexually battering a minor.

Nestor Villardfrancos is accused of battering a 14-year-old multiple times in the same night.

Villardfrancos denies any wrongdoing.

TRENDING STORY: “It’s disturbing to me”: Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate arson at motel on US 301

The 30-year-old also was arrested in Marion County on two separate incidents in 2012 and 2019 for sexual battery on a child and sexual battery.

He is in the Alachua County Jail on sexual battery of a person older than 12 but under 18.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but...
Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala

Latest News

What’s Growing On: At-Home Gardening
What’s Growing On: At-Home Gardening
What’s Growing On: At-Home Gardening
What’s Growing On: At-Home Gardening
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Florida’s unemployment rate rose according to the latest report
Florida’s unemployment rate rose according to the latest report