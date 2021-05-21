An Alachua County man is in jail, charged with sexually battering a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is in custody for sexually battering a minor.

Nestor Villardfrancos is accused of battering a 14-year-old multiple times in the same night.

Villardfrancos denies any wrongdoing.

The 30-year-old also was arrested in Marion County on two separate incidents in 2012 and 2019 for sexual battery on a child and sexual battery.

He is in the Alachua County Jail on sexual battery of a person older than 12 but under 18.

