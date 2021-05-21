Cedar Key woman wins the Florida lottery
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a new millionaire in Cedar Key.
According to the Florida lottery, 63-year-old Cheryl Richburg claimed $1 million prize from a scratch-off.
Her winning ticket was bought from the Jiffy on North Young Blvd. in Chiefland.
The store will get a $2,000 bonus.
Richburg chose to take the lump-sum of $715,000.
