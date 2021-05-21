Advertisement

Cedar Key woman wins the Florida lottery

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a new millionaire in Cedar Key.

According to the Florida lottery, 63-year-old Cheryl Richburg claimed $1 million prize from a scratch-off.

Her winning ticket was bought from the Jiffy on North Young Blvd. in Chiefland.

The store will get a $2,000 bonus.

Richburg chose to take the lump-sum of $715,000.

TRENDING STORY: 13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but...
Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Firefighters are actively fighting a fire at the Economy Inn in Lawtey.
Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County

Latest News

Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend...
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
One person dead and one injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Alachua County.
One man killed and one injured after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Jury found Hamilton not guilty of two counts of second degree murder.
Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder
Jury found Hamilton not guilty of two counts of second degree murder.
Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder