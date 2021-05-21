Cedar Key woman wins the Florida lottery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a new millionaire in Cedar Key.

According to the Florida lottery, 63-year-old Cheryl Richburg claimed $1 million prize from a scratch-off.

Her winning ticket was bought from the Jiffy on North Young Blvd. in Chiefland.

The store will get a $2,000 bonus.

Richburg chose to take the lump-sum of $715,000.

TRENDING STORY: 13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.