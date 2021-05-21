Florida baseball team loses series opener to top-ranked Arkansas, 6-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida baseball team will be facing its toughest competition of the season in the next three weeks, and opened that stretch of games with Thursday’s 6-1 loss to No. 1 Arkansas.

Kendrick Calilao homered in the top of the second inning for Florida’s only run. The Gators managed only three hits all night and were held to one run for the second straight game.

Cayden Wallace went deep twice for the Razorbacks, a solo homer in the fifth to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead. Then with the Hogs clinging to a 3-1 lead with two out in the eighth, Wallace blasted a three-run shot just inside the left field foul pole for the game’s final runs.

Tommy Mace (5-1) took his first loss of the season and threw 104 pitches in four and two thirds innings.

Florida (35-15, 17-11 SEC) looks to bounce back on Friday with Hunter Barco going for his tenth win of the season.

