Florida’s unemployment rate rose according to the latest report

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state unemployment rate ticked up slightly in the latest report.

Unemployment increased by 0.1% from March to April.

The state is reporting just under half a million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,200,000 people.

TRENDING STORY: Protect yourself: Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack highlights cybersecurity vulnerability

In North Central Florida, Alachua, Marion and Columbia County had their rates remain steady while Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist County had their rates drop.

Putnam County has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state at 6.5%.

Putnam is also the only county in our area above the national unemployment rate of 6.1%.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.