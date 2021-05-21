Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners throw out decision to charge everyone the same rate for trash pickup

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Gainesville city commissioners decided to throw out a recent decision to charge everyone the same rate for trash pickup.

In their meeting yesterday, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to schedule a special meeting to address the trash payment “step” schedule that charged more for bigger bins.

The idea was to promote recycling.

That was called into question in a study by the office of equity, which claimed black people recycle less than white people and therefore pay more for trash pickup.

Two weeks ago commissioners voted to end the step payment plan. But then received blowback from environmental activists. Commissioner David Arreola said he is open to hearing other options.

“it was always my intention to hear alternatives to the program as far as pricing is concerned. So that’s what i still want to hear. I want us to be able to keep the solid waste program that’s not detrimental to anyone in our city and is kept up with.”

The special meeting is expected to take place after the commission’s summer recess.

