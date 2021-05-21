Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium filled to capacity during NCAA 2021 Spring Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was an exciting day for gator sports fans.

Friday’s Gainesville Regional softball games brought a sea of orange and blue into the stands.

This is the first Gator game to resume full capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, and ironically, softball was the last game to be played at full capacity on campus last March.

The NCAA announced this week that it is now allowing full capacity at games during the 2021 Spring Championships, and the University of Florida is following that lead.

Any NCAA championship the university hosts the rest of the athletic year will be held at full capacity.

And the fans have been chomping at the bit to get back.

“We’re just Gators. We’re born and raised in Florida, we’re Florida Gators. We eat them, we play with them, and we’ll ride them every now and again if we can catch one, but we love our Gators,” Dale Wells said.

For others, they said it’s time to get back to tradition.

“I love Gator softball. I’ve been coming for 25 years. I’ve never missed a game until COVID came. Love softball, love Gator softball, I live and die for it,” Sonny Scaff said.

The Gainesville Regionals will go into the weekend.

Participate in our front page poll and let us know, ‘will you wear a mask in the stands at gator sports with full attendance?’

