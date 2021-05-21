Marion County Pets: Maui, Arthur, and Aquarius

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Maui is a 4-year-old who’s ready to get out of the shelter and live his vacation dreams. Staff says this guy is ready to kick back after an adventure with you.

Arthur is an 8-year-old dog looking for a house ready to deal with a big guy. At 70lbs, he’s hoping to find an extra-large pillow to lay his head on.

Aquarius is a 6-year-old girl looking to find a forever home after more than 640 days at the shelter. A home all to herself would make a great match.

People can bring home pets like Aquarius with their adoption fees waived if they’ve been at the shelter for more than 6 months. All other pets are also half off!

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

