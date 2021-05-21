Masks are optional for Summer School in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting on May 27th in Marion County school staff and students that attend summer school will have the option of to wear or not wear a mask.

Marion County Public Schools released Thursday that masks are optional.

This impacts 1,000 employees and about 5,800 students enrolled in summer school starting June 1.

School board members reached a decision based on the declining number of COVID cases in Marion County.

Also, the little effect COVID has on the age group of their students.

As the board will continue to have meetings with the Florida Department of Health each week.

Greg Davis the public relations officer said they listened to everyone in the community’s thoughts on this issue.

“We’ve been listening to all the parents and family members that have been coming in. So we just want to do what’s best for our students and following those guidelines the school board came to that decision.”

Masks will still be required when students visit the school nurse.

The decision on whether masks will be optional for THE next school year is still being decided.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.