Ocala celebrates National Public Works Week

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s nearing the end of National Public Works Week.

In Ocala, the city is celebrating and shedding a light on the work they every day.

From construction workers to sanitation services, these are the people we see every day.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together” to challenge employees and citizens to think about the role public works plays in creating places to live.

Darren Park the director of public works talked about everything they do for the community.

“We have folks when storms hit hard rain, hurricanes what not we’re out pumping proactively to keep our drainage retention areas pumped down. To ensure that roads and homes don’t flood.”

Although they work behind the scenes they are working to ensure the infrastructure, roads, and waste are all serviced.

