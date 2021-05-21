Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Ocala has found a defendant not guilty of two second degree murder charges.

21-year-old Robert John Hamilton had been arrested for taking part in a botched home invasion robbery in July 2019.

The homeowner shot to death two robbers, and Hamilton was charged with participating in a felony in which the two men were killed.

Hamilton had admitted to being with the men who committed the crime, but claimed he walked away instead of joining them.

