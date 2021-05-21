Advertisement

Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Ocala has found a defendant not guilty of two second degree murder charges.

21-year-old Robert John Hamilton had been arrested for taking part in a botched home invasion robbery in July 2019.

The homeowner shot to death two robbers, and Hamilton was charged with participating in a felony in which the two men were killed.

Hamilton had admitted to being with the men who committed the crime, but claimed he walked away instead of joining them.

RELATED STORY: Two suspects arrested in deadly home invasion in Marion County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but...
Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Firefighters are actively fighting a fire at the Economy Inn in Lawtey.
Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County

Latest News

Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend...
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
One person dead and one injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Alachua County.
One man killed and one injured after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Jury found Hamilton not guilty of two counts of second degree murder.
Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder