Spring football roundup: Hawthorne and Santa Fe win

(WCJB) -Spring football play at the high school level is wrapping up for some North Central Florida teams. The Hawthorne Hornets welcomed Zarephath for their spring game and prevailed 41-0, while the Santa Fe Raiders defeated the Eastside Rams, 22-21.

Hawthorne started out strong against the Eagles, accumulating a 27-0 lead by halftime.

The Hornets continued to rally in the second half of the game when C.J. Ingram threw a touchdown pass to Kametrios Frison to extend Hawthorne’s lead to 40-0 in the fourth quarter.

In Alachua, Santa Fe showed an explosive side in a one-point victory over Eastside. Landon Rogers and Devan Mitchum hooked up twice for long touchdown passes, including a 70-yarder.

The Rams’ passing tandem of Holden Johnson and Andre Bradford also looked sharp and connected for a touchdown. Santa Fe prevailed in a game in which the varsity played only one half.

Elsewhere, Lafayette knocked off Fort White, 32-8. Regular season play in Florida begins near the end of August.

