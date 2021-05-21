Advertisement

Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A trio of suspects are in jail on murder charges.

Martisha Johnson, Doug Heath, and Jasmine Webb are all being charged in connection to the shooting death of Tyerune Blocker who was killed on Monday.

Deputies say the three were targeting another man who was in a prior relationship with Johnson.

They instead shot Blocker who was nearby the victim they were targeting.

Johnson and Heath were arrested in Alachua County.

Webb was arrested in Levy County.

All are being charged with murder with Johnson and Heath being charged in the 1st degree.

