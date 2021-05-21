UF softball team claims NCAA opener on walk-off hit by Hannah Adams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team’s propensity for delivering late-inning dramatics has carried over to the NCAA tournament. Hannah Adams lifted a walk-off hit to center field scoring Cheyenne Lindsey in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Florida a 1-0 win over South Florida to begin the NCAA Gainesville regional. Florida (43-9) won for the eighth time this season in walk-off fashion, including four times in the last seven games.

The game remained scoreless thanks to a big defensive play in the top of the seventh. The Bulls had runners on first and second with one out when Bethaney Keen grounded a ball into center for USF’s only hit of the game. Lindsey came up throwing and nailed Anamarie Bruni attempting to score at the plate. Catcher Julia Cottrill then turned and threw Brooke Hartman out at third base for an inning-ending double play.

Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower did not allow a hit in six and a third innings and struck out six batters.

The Gators prevailed despite leaving nine runners on base, including seven in scoring position.

Florida advances to face the winner between South Alabama and Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m. USF will face the loser of that contest at 4:30. The Gainesville regional is double elimination, with only one team advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals next week.

