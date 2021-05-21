Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed and another was injured after a dump truck and SUV collided in Gainesville Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 61-year-old man driving the SUV was killed in the collision. It happened on Southwest Parker Road around 3 p.m.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews treated the passenger of the SUV who was ejected during the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The roadway is no longer blocked.

