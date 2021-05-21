Advertisement

Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash

SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD(ACFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed and another was injured after a dump truck and SUV collided in Gainesville Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 61-year-old man driving the SUV was killed in the collision. It happened on Southwest Parker Road around 3 p.m.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews treated the passenger of the SUV who was ejected during the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The roadway is no longer blocked.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

Latest News

Teneeshia Marshall
Teneeshia Marshall’s terms of resignation approved by Gainesville city commission
Two of Marion County’s leaders in law enforcement Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Marion...
Two leaders in Marion County raise money for adult literacy
Marion County Literacy Council holding fundraiser to raise money for adult literacy.
Ocala Police Chief and Marion County Sheriff have a friendly competition in this year’s Kiss the Horse fundraiser for adult literacy
juneteenth
The push to recognize “Juneteenth” as official state holiday continues