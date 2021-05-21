What’s Growing On: At-Home Gardening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting an at-home garden can be a daunting task at first, but if you have the space and the sunlight, it’s actually very rewarding.

“You know you’re out in the fresh air, you’re getting a lot of healthy exercise, so sometimes those benefits outweigh the costs of producing your own produce,” State Master Gardener Coordinator UF/IFAS Wendy Wilber says.

When it comes to financial costs, Master Gardener Wendy Wilber says it depends on how large your garden is, and how many different plants you plan on growing. She recommends starting with something small, like an herb garden.

After you estimate costs, you may also want to take a peek at the space you plan on using.

“First thing that you want to do is make sure you have six to eight hours of direct sunlight. Also, you want to be close to a water source. We have very sandy soils, mostly, here in this area. So, you may want to improve the soil with organic matter like manure or a compost,” Wilber says.

Growing your own produce can actually save money in the long run depending on how successful it is. Many people claim they lack a green thumb, but Wilber encourages people to give it a try.

“You learn from your little mistakes and then you can go on and actually have a really good garden after you have some experience under your belt,” Wilber says.

Even though you may not have the space as the field and fork farm and gardens, you can start small with something like tomatoes or even squash.

