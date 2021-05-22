Advertisement

Tropical Depression Ana on its Last Leg

By Bill Quinlan and Nicolette Zangara
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ana has weakened to a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 30-35 mph. This small storm is entering a region with cool waters, dry air, and high wind shear, which means further weakening is expected into Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Ana will downgrade to a low pressure system by the early morning hours. Ana will continue to accelerate north and east as it dissipates in the Atlantic.

