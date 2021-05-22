Advertisement

Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal, ended up at a bus yard after he was placed on the wrong bus home.

Petria Reliford began to panic Thursday afternoon when her 7-year-old son Jeremiah didn’t come home from school.

“He didn’t com home. We waited until like 4:30, 4:45, 5 o’clock,” she said. “So, I had a panic. So, I said, ‘Oh wow, where’s Jeremiah?”

Reliford said she dropped Jeremiah off that morning at Grantosa Elementary School, and he was to have taken a bus back home. When the bus didn’t bring him home, she went to the school to look for him.

She said the school told her he was marked absent on the bus.

“They stated that they didn’t have Jeremiah on the bus, they don’t know where Jeremiah’s at,” Reliford said. “I said, ‘how could y’all let this happen?’”

Reliford called the police and filed a report. She waited for hours until she got a call at about 7 p.m. that Jeremiah had been found at the First Student Bus Company’s bus yard.

In an emailed statement, the company reported Jeremiah had been placed on the wrong bus at the school. When the driver discovered he was on the wrong bus, he brought Jeremiah back to the bus yard.

According to the company, Jeremiah “was never left unattended” and “their entire team worked to get him home safely.”

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Public Schools said they don’t know how Jeremiah was put on the wrong bus.

After the incident, Reliford said she took Jeremiah to a hospital to be checked out. She said he was physically unharmed, but traumatized.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister...
US will aid Gaza, Blinken says
A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military...
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death