Gainesville man arrested after choking his girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after choking his girlfriend during an argument. David Townsend Jr. was arrested Friday around midnight after police were called during an argument with his girlfriend. The two were said to be fighting about each other’s belongings when the victim said Townsend ripped her necklace and wig off.

When the victim began to scream for help, Townsend choked her leaving bruises on her neck he is being charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation.

