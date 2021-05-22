Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after choking his girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after choking his girlfriend during an argument. David Townsend Jr. was arrested Friday around midnight after police were called during an argument with his girlfriend. The two were said to be fighting about each other’s belongings when the victim said Townsend ripped her necklace and wig off.

When the victim began to scream for help, Townsend choked her leaving bruises on her neck he is being charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employmentCommunity job and...
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence