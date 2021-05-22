Gator men’s tennis team sweeps Texas, advances to NCAA finals

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s tennis team will play for its first NCAA championship after defeating Texas, 4-0 in Friday night’s semifinal match at the USTA Center in Orlando. No. 1 seed Florida will face No. 2 seed Baylor Saturday night at 7:30 for the championship.

Florida earned the doubles point and then claimed straight sets singles victories by Ben Shelton, Blaise Bicknell, and Andy Andrade to secure the match.

The Gators avenged a regular season defeat to the Longhorns, as well as a 2019 loss to Texas in the national semifinals. Florida had lost its three previous trips to the Final Four.

