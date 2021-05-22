Advertisement

Gator men’s tennis team sweeps Texas, advances to NCAA finals

The Gators avenge a regular season defeat, as well as a 2019 loss in the national semifinals
Andy Andrade of the University of Florida reacts during a men's singles match against Texas A&M...
Andy Andrade of the University of Florida reacts during a men's singles match against Texas A&M University at the 2021 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA)(Manuela Davies | Manuela Davies/USTA)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s tennis team will play for its first NCAA championship after defeating Texas, 4-0 in Friday night’s semifinal match at the USTA Center in Orlando. No. 1 seed Florida will face No. 2 seed Baylor Saturday night at 7:30 for the championship.

Florida earned the doubles point and then claimed straight sets singles victories by Ben Shelton, Blaise Bicknell, and Andy Andrade to secure the match.

The Gators avenged a regular season defeat to the Longhorns, as well as a 2019 loss to Texas in the national semifinals. Florida had lost its three previous trips to the Final Four.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Jury found Hamilton not guilty of two counts of second degree murder.
Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder
Florida Lottery
Cedar Key woman wins the Florida lottery

Latest News

The Dunnellon Tigers psych themselves up before taking on FSU High on Friday night in their...
Spring football Friday: Dunnellon falls, GHS and Forest deadlock
Wildcats, Canes play to a draw
High school football in NCFL
Florida infielder Hannah Adams (1) during warm-ups before an NCAA softball game against Florida...
UF softball team claims NCAA opener on walk-off hit by Hannah Adams
Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday,...
Florida baseball team loses series opener to top-ranked Arkansas, 6-1