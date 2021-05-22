Graduation dates in North Central Florida
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The end of May of the start of summer also means high schools around the area will be holding their graduation ceremonies. Here is a list of the dates that graduations will be happening in North Central Florida
May. 28 - Chiefland Middle High School,
May. 29- Forrest High School and North Marion High School
Jun. 2- Dunnellon High School
Jun. 3- Lake Weir High School
Jun. 4- West Port High School
Jun. 5- Belleview High School
Jun. 16- PAM @ Loften and Newberry High School
Jun. 17- Hawthorne High School and Santa Fe High School
Jun. 18- Buchholz, Eastside and Gainesville High School
