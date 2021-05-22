Graduation dates in North Central Florida

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The end of May of the start of summer also means high schools around the area will be holding their graduation ceremonies. Here is a list of the dates that graduations will be happening in North Central Florida

May. 28 - Chiefland Middle High School,

May. 29- Forrest High School and North Marion High School

Jun. 2- Dunnellon High School

Jun. 3- Lake Weir High School

Jun. 4- West Port High School

Jun. 5- Belleview High School

Jun. 16- PAM @ Loften and Newberry High School

Jun. 17- Hawthorne High School and Santa Fe High School

Jun. 18- Buchholz, Eastside and Gainesville High School

