Advertisement

Graduation dates in North Central Florida

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The end of May of the start of summer also means high schools around the area will be holding their graduation ceremonies. Here is a list of the dates that graduations will be happening in North Central Florida

May. 28 - Chiefland Middle High School,

May. 29- Forrest High School and North Marion High School

Jun. 2- Dunnellon High School

Jun. 3- Lake Weir High School

Jun. 4- West Port High School

Jun. 5- Belleview High School

Jun. 16- PAM @ Loften and Newberry High School

Jun. 17- Hawthorne High School and Santa Fe High School

Jun. 18- Buchholz, Eastside and Gainesville High School

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville city leaders required people to show a vaccine card to enter city hall maskless....
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless
SUV and dump truck collide on SW Parker RD
Update: Roadway reopens after deadly SUV vs. dump truck crash
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Jury found Hamilton not guilty of two counts of second degree murder.
Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder
Florida Lottery
Cedar Key woman wins the Florida lottery

Latest News

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service worked together to fight a massive...
“I saw the smoke”: Dunnellon wildfire marks the first of North Central Florida’s season
“I saw the smoke”: Dunnellon wildfire marks the first of North Central Florida’s season
"I saw the smoke": Dunnellon wildfire marks the first of North Central Florida's season
In Ocala, the city is celebrating and shedding a light on the work they every day.
Ocala celebrates National Public Works Week
School board says all staff and students have the option to wear a mask starting May 27th.
Masks are optional for Summer School in Marion County