“I saw the smoke”: Dunnellon wildfire marks the first of North Central Florida’s season

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -An 80-acre wildfire in the Dunnellon area dubbed the “Highlands Fire” forced people inside 25 homes to evacuate. This marks the beginning of wildfire season in North Central Florida. As of early Friday evening, the fire was 90% contained.

Shaun Wright lives in the area where the fire was spreading, and he explained he has never seen anything like this before.

“We had a shed in the back, which was the housing for our water pump. It came up and burned one vehicle and burned everything else behind us,” said Wright.

He went outside because he heard his dogs making noise and saw a bunch of smoke. Wright’s priority was getting his six dogs out of the house in case it burned down.

“Seen the flames, I heard a noise looked back over thereafter I saw the smoke. I saw the flames come up almost clean over the top of the trees,” explained Wright.

Dozens of units from Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service were working together to fight the massive flames. The Public Information Officer for MCFR, James Lucas, said all 25 homes that were evacuated were saved.

“Multiple cars and an RV were fully involved upon our arrival. We just worked to extinguish those fires as not to cause a nuisance later on,” explained Lucas.

#highlandsfire in the Florida Highlands in Marion County is 80 acres and 90% contained. 4 outbuildings were destroyed. Helicopters dropped 30 buckets of water totaling 6,300 gallons.The cause is unknown. pic.twitter.com/yw3EC8eaUR — FFS Waccasassa (@FFS_Waccasassa) May 22, 2021

According to the PIO, the RV and cars were deemed a total loss. He said three outbuildings, such as a shed or detached garage, were also a total loss. Lucas explains they did manage to save all of the animals in the area.

“We have not lost any pets. That is something we are very proud of. Upon arrival to the scene, there were many pets running around horses and other livestock, but they were contained into their pastures and kept there,” said Lucas.

Three homes suffered minor damage, and three helicopters were up in the air, dumping water on the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Friday evening.

