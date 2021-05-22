Spring football Friday: Dunnellon falls, GHS and Forest deadlock

(WCJB) -The Dunnellon Tigers ended their spring football season with a friendly showdown against panhandle powerhouse FSU High.

Coming off an appearance in the Class 5A state semifinals, the Tigers offense struggled to find its rhythm against a fast and physical Seminoles defense. Quarterback Trent Townsend had difficulty throwing in the windy conditions and often faced pressure when he dropped back. Dunnellon moved the chains, occasionally, but never did find the end zone or split the uprights.

Defensively, the Tigers displayed their trademark hard-hitting brand of football, but the Seminoles were able to put up three touchdowns en route to a 21-0 road victory.

Dunnellon will look to summer workouts to get everyone on the same page and focus on the upcoming fall season.

At Citizens Field in Gainesville, the GHS Hurricanes and Forest Wildcats played to a 7-7 tie in their spring game.

There was no score until the fourth quarter, when Forest’s Antonio Crimm scored on a short touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

But with about a minute left in the game, Hurricane Shamon Coleman scored from the one-yard line to tie the game at 7-7.

The regular season opens for most teams across North Central Florida near the end of August.

