Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting at a car wash on East University Ave in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police received a call that 36 year old Bobby Hopkins was shot in the chest at Swamp Car Wash located at 912 East University Avenue around 1 pm Saturday afternoon. He was taken to UF Health Shands by his friends where he later died.

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.

