Advertisement

Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting at a car wash on East University Ave in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police received a call that 36 year old Bobby Hopkins was shot in the chest at Swamp Car Wash located at 912 East University Avenue around 1 pm Saturday afternoon. He was taken to UF Health Shands by his friends where he later died.

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employmentCommunity job and...
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence