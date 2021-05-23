Ocala CEP speaks with CEO of Florida restaurant association

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the top leaders of the restaurant industry in Florida is speaking about employment opportunities in our area. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership say there are plenty of restaurant jobs available in North Central Florida.

Carol Dover is the CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, which represents a $112B annual industry in the state.

Dover worked closely with the state on the alcohol-to-go legislation sponsored by North Central Florida Senator Jennifer Bradley that allowed restaurants to provide cocktails for customers.

RELATED STORY: “Cocktails-to-go” bill headed to DeSantis’s desk

She believes this legislation is what helped many restaurants remain open and in business during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.