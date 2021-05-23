Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.(Source: WFMJ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown Police Department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grill in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister...
US will aid Gaza, Blinken says
A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military...
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death