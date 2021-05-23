Scavenger hunt teaches children about African-American history in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 kids were searching for clues for a historical scavenger hunt throughout Gainesville.

Journey to Juneteeth with the City of Gainesville hosted a youth scavenger hunt.

To continue to celebrate Emancipation Day in Florida which was this past Thursday.

All of the hidden items could be found by using African-American history clues based on significant black figures from Alachua county.

Diedre Houchen one of the organizers of the event said it was great for kids to learn about the history of the county.

“60 or 70 children lined up learning about Ms. Cora Robertson, learning about Mr. Aquin Jones, learning about Ms. Vivian Filer and the long history of African-Americans in Gainesville and in Alachua County.”

There will be more events leading up to Juneteeth, next up is a food truck rally in downtown Gainesville on Sunday at 3pm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.