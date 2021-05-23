Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.

A crash took place in front of the FedEx distribution center on 3100 NW 35th Avenue and left one person dead and two in critical condition.

Two others involved in the crash were sent to a local trauma center.

FedEx workers had to be diverted to a seperate entrance to get in and out of the facility.

On the same day, a car fire on I-75 caused traffic to slow to a crawl.

The car fire took place around mile marker 368.

FHP cleared the scene within an hour.

No one in the car that caught fire was injured.

