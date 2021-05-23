Advertisement

Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.

A crash took place in front of the FedEx distribution center on 3100 NW 35th Avenue and left one person dead and two in critical condition.

Two others involved in the crash were sent to a local trauma center.

FedEx workers had to be diverted to a seperate entrance to get in and out of the facility.

On the same day, a car fire on I-75 caused traffic to slow to a crawl.

The car fire took place around mile marker 368.

FHP cleared the scene within an hour.

No one in the car that caught fire was injured.

