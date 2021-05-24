Advertisement

A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for allegedly shooting multiple bullets into a neighboring apartment.

According to police, Denetrial Smith fired three to four rounds into the adjacent apartment and then left to go back to his grandfather’s apartment two doors down.

Police were able to find the gun used and numerous bullet casings.

The 30-year-old is being charged with shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

