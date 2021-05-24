Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister...
US will aid Gaza, Blinken says
A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military...
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death