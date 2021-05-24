Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Business owners and several community-led groups set up booths in downtown Gainesville to help find jobs for those struggling to find jobs that will accept them.

The goal of this event, one organizer said, is to provide helpful resources to those who may not have access to them.

“We recognize that a lot of people might be displaced from their employment as well as other things that get in the way of their employment such as a criminal background or gaps in their employment history. We really bring out employers and career research agencies at this event so they can not only seek job opportunities but get the resources needed to help with employment such as childcare, housing, things like that,” Cherie Kelly said.

She mentioned that this year brought the biggest turnout yet.

One company, in particular, is set out to help both children and adults find long-term careers.

MEGA Social Enterprise is offering a free virtual summer camp for teenagers and young adults who struggle with physical or mental disabilities. Participants can actually earn money while attending, and job opportunities will be available at the end of the program as well.

The director, Lydia Bogans, said her passions come to life when working with these individuals.

“Our team is giving a chance to help kids get a leg up when perhaps they might not have. We talk about the youth a lot because that’s our program but we also service adults as well, primarily with disabilities, and helping them in the workforce. And not just for today, but we’re here long term,” Bogans said.

She said their goal is to provide futures for individuals who have disabilities so they can be self-sufficient.

“Our slogan is build careers, build dreams, and build lives,” Bogans said with a smile.

