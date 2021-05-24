Cookies for a cause: 11-year-old boy raises money for Stop Children’s Cancer by baking and selling cookies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the Sweet Dreams Ice Cream truck makes its way around Gainesville, one stop brings an extra treat as 11-year-old henry Kaufman joins beside the truck to sell his cookies.

“I’ve had at least 5 different people give me 20 bucks for one cookie,” Henry said.

Henry’s chocolate chip cookies are popular, not just because they’re freshly baked, but because all of the money raised goes towards a good cause — Stop Children’s Cancer.

“It feels really good because they gave a lot to me and I just want to give back,” said Henry.

At the age of three, Henry was diagnosed with leukemia. After battling cancer for three years, Henry’s dad, Noah Kaufman, said it’s now Henry’s mission to help other kids in the hospital.

“He is just constantly thinking of ways to involve stop children’s cancer in his life,” said Noah. “It’s the best feeling to know your kid is up to some good.”

RELATED STORY: “It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse recovering from car accident

He started by sowing pillows and making ornaments to drop off at UF Health Shands, but now he’s taken on a sweeter approach as he’s paired with Sweet Dreams owner Michael Manfredi.

“It was an easy yes for me. He’s a good guy and it’s nice to have something a little extra to go with the truck,” Manfredi said. “It’s been great every neighborhood we’ve gone to everybody is super receptive.”

Henry will be out at North East Fifth Street in Gainesville plenty the next few weeks as his goal is to raise a thousand dollars by the end of the summer, but he said he may have to raise his goal since he’s already close to halfway there.

“I hope to continue doing this because it’s been such a joy and something that I can do to give back,” Henry said.

Funds raised for Stop Children’s Cancer support clinical trials, research, and equipment for the department of pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.