FL tax watch found 116 projects that did not follow the standard budget

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Tax Watch says it found 116 projects in the State budget totaling more than 157 million dollars, it did not follow the standard budgeting process. Tax Watch also is calling on the Governor to also take a look at projects that were added the last minute that total more than 350 million dollars.

Dominic Calabro: President, Fl Tax Watch

“Unless there is a process that allows you to complete and say here is a proper role for the state to play in restoring County Court Houses, or restoring important cultural and arts facilities, or water projects, or roads unless there is coordinated, thoughtful, competitive process, its really willy nilly. It’s not vetted it’s not really well thought out.”

The 157 million dollars being recommended for vetoes is small, in a year which saw the State Budget increase by 9 billion dollars.

