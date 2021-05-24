Florida Highlands wildfire caused by unauthorized debris burn

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week crews from Marion County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff’s office, and the Florida Forest Service battled an 80-acre fire in the difficult terrain of the Highlands of Florida, located between Marion Oaks and Dunnellon.

Florida Forest Service officials said the fire could have been avoided.

“The cause of that fire, the Florida Highlands wildfire, the cause has been confirmed as an unauthorized debris burn, a pile burn that escaped,” Public Information officer for the Waccasassa Forestry Center, Ludie Bond said.

The Waccasassa Forestry Center sent out an alert on Twitter Monday, stating there will be no burn authorizations for Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Putnam counties due to continued dry weather conditions.

❗ BE ADVISED ❗@FFS_Waccasassa will not issue burn authorizations today Monday, May 24 in Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Putnam counties due to continued dry weather conditions and elevated wildfire risk. https://t.co/lon9LuQGwe. pic.twitter.com/JGfiqIUFI2 — FFS Waccasassa (@FFS_Waccasassa) May 24, 2021

Dry weather conditions are expected to continue this week.

“Until we receive some significant rain, it’s very impotent for people to use caution with all outdoor activities. Year to date, we’ve had almost 1,300 wildfires in the state of florida that have burned just under 53,000 acres,” Bond added.

Over 6,300 gallons of water was dumped by three different helicopters fighting the fire Friday night.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the families impacted.

