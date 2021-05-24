Advertisement

Florida Highlands wildfire caused by unauthorized debris burn

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service worked together to fight a massive...
Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service worked together to fight a massive wildfire in the Dunnellon area.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week crews from Marion County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff’s office, and the Florida Forest Service battled an 80-acre fire in the difficult terrain of the Highlands of Florida, located between Marion Oaks and Dunnellon.

RELATED STORY: Dunnellon wildfire marks the first of North Central Florida’s season

Florida Forest Service officials said the fire could have been avoided.

“The cause of that fire, the Florida Highlands wildfire, the cause has been confirmed as an unauthorized debris burn, a pile burn that escaped,” Public Information officer for the Waccasassa Forestry Center, Ludie Bond said.

The Waccasassa Forestry Center sent out an alert on Twitter Monday, stating there will be no burn authorizations for Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Putnam counties due to continued dry weather conditions.

Dry weather conditions are expected to continue this week.

“Until we receive some significant rain, it’s very impotent for people to use caution with all outdoor activities. Year to date, we’ve had almost 1,300 wildfires in the state of florida that have burned just under 53,000 acres,” Bond added.

Over 6,300 gallons of water was dumped by three different helicopters fighting the fire Friday night.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the families impacted.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employmentCommunity job and...
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence