Food Truck Rally to celebrate the days leading up to Emancipation Day

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s only a few more weeks until Juneteenth, and people are celebrating all the way up to the final day in Gainesville.

A food truck rally is bringing people along for the Journey to Juneteenth.

Food trucks, music, and vendors were there to celebrate Florida emancipation day which was on Thursday.

They partnered with How Bazar to bring in local artists, vendors, and food.

From arts and crafts and food trucks that sell sweets, vegan food, soul food, and adult beverages.

Laila Fakhoury the co-organizer of How Bazar said it was good to have the community out and enjoy themselves

“It’s been very isolated and very hard to get to interact with people and socialize with people we just like having these events to give artisans and give food trucks an opportunity to make some money and also an opportunity for people to come out and see what the community has to offer them.”

The Journey to Juneteenth will continue on Monday at 7 pm with a web series called “A beautiful struggle” which will showcase the resilience of African-Americans.

