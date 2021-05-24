GPD: A man is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase and crashing a stolen car into a tree

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Zhanayre Adams is behind bars after police say he stole a car, sped from police and crashed.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, the 20-year-old was traveling along University Avenue when officers tried to pull him over.

He then sped away at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.

Later in the night, police found Adams and the car crashed into a tree near Northwest 12th Street.

Adams was found under the influence of alcohol and did not have a driver’s license.

He is being charged with grand theft auto.

