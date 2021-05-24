GPD: A man is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase and crashing a stolen car into a tree
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Zhanayre Adams is behind bars after police say he stole a car, sped from police and crashed.
According to the Gainesville Police Department, the 20-year-old was traveling along University Avenue when officers tried to pull him over.
He then sped away at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.
TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment
Later in the night, police found Adams and the car crashed into a tree near Northwest 12th Street.
Adams was found under the influence of alcohol and did not have a driver’s license.
He is being charged with grand theft auto.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.