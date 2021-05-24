Advertisement

Greek Fest in Belleview celebrated Greek culture with food

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds came out to enjoy some Mediterranean cuisine and culture.

The 21st annual Greek Festival in Belleview finished today a three-day event held at St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church.

People were able to eat their favorite Greek foods like gyros and Greek-style chicken

The festival was supposed to be drive-thru only but with new CDC guidelines, organizers allowed people to gather.

George Frangos the Parish Council President said it was difficult to put the festival together with restrictions changing.

“We had to adjust very quickly from just a drive-thru and those same restrictions kept on getting looser, so we said let’s go along with it and have as much as a big festival as we used to have, but there are certain last-minute things you can’t get right away.”

Organizers say they hope restrictions will be gone next year to have a live band, professional dancers, and vendors for an authentic big greek festival.

