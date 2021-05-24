Advertisement

High Springs official recognized for advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioner Ross Ambrose was recognized by the Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, with the 2021 Home Rule Hero award.

This award was given for commissioner Ambrose’s hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Ambrose is known for his work in promoting local voices making local choices, protecting the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advancing the League of Cities’ legislative agenda.

Commissioner Ambrose believes protecting home rule is a crucial aspect of local government.

“I think it is important that citizens retain local control vs. having Tallahassee design one-size-fits-all solutions. Local representatives need to use our elected voice to speak up when issues impacting our ability to govern are challenged.”

TRENDING STORY: Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash

FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook says recognizing local leaders and legislators is a fulfilling part of her duties.

“These local officials went above and beyond during the 2021 Legislative Session. They made an extraordinary effort, were actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. Even with all the various challenges present this year due to the pandemic, they stepped up. They engaged with legislators, shared their stories and made their voices heard, and it made a difference. On behalf of the League and its legislative team, it’s my sincere honor to recognize this year’s award recipients and thank them for their service.”

For more information on the work the FLC does in Florida communities, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employmentCommunity job and...
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
FL tax watch finds flawed projects in the state