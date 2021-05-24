High Springs official recognized for advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioner Ross Ambrose was recognized by the Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, with the 2021 Home Rule Hero award.

This award was given for commissioner Ambrose’s hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Ambrose is known for his work in promoting local voices making local choices, protecting the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advancing the League of Cities’ legislative agenda.

Commissioner Ambrose believes protecting home rule is a crucial aspect of local government.

“I think it is important that citizens retain local control vs. having Tallahassee design one-size-fits-all solutions. Local representatives need to use our elected voice to speak up when issues impacting our ability to govern are challenged.”

FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook says recognizing local leaders and legislators is a fulfilling part of her duties.

“These local officials went above and beyond during the 2021 Legislative Session. They made an extraordinary effort, were actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. Even with all the various challenges present this year due to the pandemic, they stepped up. They engaged with legislators, shared their stories and made their voices heard, and it made a difference. On behalf of the League and its legislative team, it’s my sincere honor to recognize this year’s award recipients and thank them for their service.”

