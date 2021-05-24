Horse Capital TV highlights rare kind of horse instructor residing in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV featured a horse instructor in Ocala that teaches a type of horsemanship that few in the world can teach.

Karen Rohlf with Dressage Naturally is one of four licensed Dressage Naturally instructors in the world.

Rohlf is known for teaching students horsemanship coupled with dressage while making the process fun.

To find out more about the Dressage Naturally instructors or to see online classes, click HERE.

