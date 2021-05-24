Advertisement

Horse Capital TV highlights rare kind of horse instructor residing in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV featured a horse instructor in Ocala that teaches a type of horsemanship that few in the world can teach.

Karen Rohlf with Dressage Naturally is one of four licensed Dressage Naturally instructors in the world.

Rohlf is known for teaching students horsemanship coupled with dressage while making the process fun.

To find out more about the Dressage Naturally instructors or to see online classes, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD is asking for anyone with information to please call the department.
Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence
Two major incidents in Ocala caused severe injuries and road backups.
Two vehicle incidents cause major backups in Ocala
Jasmine Webb, Doug Heath, Martesha Johnson
Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting
Denetrial Smith
A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting into an apartment

Latest News

Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employmentCommunity job and...
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
Community job and resource fair helps those struggling with re-employment
FL tax watch finds flawed projects in the state