“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more information regarding Delia Young

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nine days have passed since 13-year-old Delia Young’s disappearance, and investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office are urging for people to come forward.

Public Information Officer, Lt. Kaley Behl, says time is of the essence.

“She has a reduced mental capacity, and she also has medical issues, and she hasn’t had her medication since she was reported missing. So, it’s imperative that we find her so she can have that medical needs met and her mental health needs met,” Behl said.

Related Story: 13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing

ASO released a new photo of Young showing a close-up of her facial features. They said her hair, however, is long like the previous photos released.

Investigators say if you hear or see anything suspicious to call the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818.

“Hopefully we can find her safe and sound. So if the public has seen her, even if you’re not sure, we’d rather follow up on every lead than potentially miss something where we could locate her in a timely manner,” Behl said.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.