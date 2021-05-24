The Week Ahead: Stories to look forward to 5/24

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Job opportunities open up Monday morning in downtown Gainesville with the kick off of the re-entry community job and resource fair.

Starting at 10 a.m., job seekers can meet with potential employers and community agencies to address employment-related barriers. The event is geared towards helping people with criminal backgrounds re-enter the workforce. The job fair is at Gainesville City Lot 10.

Gainesville residents are recognizing the one year mark of the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Hosted by the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee, a memorial outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. rec center in Gainesville will be held in honor of Floyd.

The event is on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Wednesday morning, the ARC of Alachua County will host bicyclists who are traveling throughout the state to raise awareness about developmental disabilities.

The group is a part of Gear Up Florida. They annually bike through the state and upon arriving in Gainesville will be hosted by State Representative Chuck Clemons and ARC leaders. The bikers are expected to arrive at the ARC main campus to start at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.