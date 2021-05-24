University Avenue speed limit officially lowered to 25 mph following speed study
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a recent engineering analysis and speed study, the Florida Department of Transportation has lowered the speed limit on West University Avenue.
The speed limit reduction is between just east of Northwest 21st Terrace and Northwest 13th Street, and motorists are expected to follow the new posted speed limit of 25 mph.
This is the latest traffic safety measure on West University Avenue in recent months, which has also included signal retiming, crosswalk enhancements, and the installation of temporary speed tables along the roadway.
FDOT expects to begin additional enhancements next month with upgraded pedestrian signals at multiple locations on West University Avenue.
