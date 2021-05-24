University of Florida hires Tony Amato to lead soccer program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For just the second time in the history of the team, the University of Florida soccer program has a new head coach. Tony Amato has been hired to lead the Gators following the retirement of Becky Burleigh, who coached UF from the beginning of the program’s inception and stayed on the job for 26 seasons.

Amato comes to Florida from Arizona, and previously coached at Rollins and Stephen F. Austin over an 18-year career. He has led all three schools to the NCAA tournament.

“The University of Florida is a special place and I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” said Amato in a press release. “I have admired Florida Soccer and the program Becky Burleigh built since I started coaching at Rollins College. I am honored to follow in her footsteps and will work tirelessly to make our administration, alumni and fans proud of our Gator team.”

In Amato’s eight seasons at Arizona, seven players earned a total of 13 All-Pac 12 Conference honors. He takes over a decorated Gator program with 14 SEC titles to its credit, and the 1998 NCAA championship. Florida finished 6-8-3 last season.

