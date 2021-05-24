“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a trend of rising crime and two shooting deaths in the span of five months, the owner of a Gainesville carwash is saying that if something does not change he may have to close the wash for good.

On Saturday, 38-year old Bobby Hopkins was shot in the chest on the property. He later died after being taken to UF Health Shands by friends at the scene. On Monday, a memorial was on display honoring his life in front of the car wash. In January, Thomas Smith was also killed on the property by a gunshot wound.

Dean Cheshire, the Vice President of Kokomo Key Properties which is the business that owns the property, says that in 2021 alone the amount of crime around his business is almost double that of last year.

“The data year to date now for 2021 has already surpassed the crime statistics of 2020 and is almost equal to 2019 and 2020. So, this is a new phenomenon and we are pleading with the city of Gainesville and the Gainesville Police Department to address the issue and we have reviewed every possible scenario that we can do to try and stop this,” said Cheshire.

A graph showing the increase in responses to the 900 block of East University in the past five years. (wcjb)

The one word that Cheshire used to best describe the situation around the business would be lawless.

“But the lawlessness in the area that is percolating on to the car wash property is making it a challenge to continue operating the business and we’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash,” said Cheshire.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Graham Glover believes that the city has never been considered that way.

RELATED STORY: Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest at Swamp Car Wash

“I would never describe the city of Gainesville as experiencing lawlessness, at least at this point, there is no indication that that has been or will ever be the case in this city,” and Glover believes that just like in the murder from GPD, police and detectives will do everything possible to solve the crime.

“I’m very certain as they did five month ago that GPD will bring those responsible for this murder to justice,” said Glover.

The murder investigation into the death of Hopkins is till ongoing and GPD is asking anyone with information to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or GPD Detective J. Castor at 352- 872-210.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.