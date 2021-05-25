A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash.

According to Gainesville police, the rider was heading west on University Avenue near the 1300 block just before 6:00 p.m.

Police say the rider was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a car at the intersection of 13th Street.

He was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died.

The crash is still being investigated.

